Q2 Billings Area Weather: Santa brought the presents and the cold!

Forecast December 26th, 2021<br/>
Posted at 2:32 PM, Dec 26, 2021
BILLINGS — A cold day today with temperatures in the single digits and teens. The main story for the next couple of days will be these cold temperatures. A deep trough over the area has brought an arctic blast that will be sticking around.

Overnight temperatures will be in the single digits and even negatives for most areas.

Tomorrow will be another cold day with highs in the single digits and negatives. Along with cold temperatures, there will be some windy conditions so expect the wind chills to be well below zero. Plan accordingly and stay weather ready!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with a low around -7°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy and cold. High near 1°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy to start. Low near -4°F

