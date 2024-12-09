Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rough start to the week before things level out

BILLINGS — A quick moving system bring wind and snow to areas mainly east of Billings through Monday morning. Thhis could bring about some serious winter travel concerns.

A few inches of snow accumulation are possible for areas east of Billings Sunday night through Monday morning. Northwesterly winds gusting 40 to 50 mph will combine with the snow to lower visibility and likely cause some slick roads.

Most of the accumulations will be 2 inches or less. The ground is still warm enough that a lot will melt right away, so most of the visibility concerns will occur as the snow is falling.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for most Montana counties east of Billings through Monday morning. With the possibility of of quarter-mile or less visibility, there is a Blizzard Warning for Prarie (Terry), Dawson (Glendive) McCone (Circle) and Richland (Sidney) counties.

Morning temperatures will be mainly 20s and afternoon highs Monday will be in the 30s. The snow and wind will exit to the east through the morning.

Tuesday will be breezy west of Billings with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Th pattern looks mainly dry and a little warmer than average, especially from Thursday through the weekend.