Q2 Billings Area Weather: Roses are red, violets are blue, another hot day, multiples for you

BILLINGS — A warm day Friday with temperatures mainly in the 80s and breezy conditions across the area.

A high pressure ridge is still dominating the region bringing sunshine and clear skies. Temperatures through the weekend will be staying hot in the upper 80s, low to mid-90s.

Periods of monsoonal moisture will push into the western parts of the area bringing chances of showers to the higher elevations in the mountains, with a few chances for some lower foothill locations.

Looking ahead, next week will be slightly cooler with chances of unsettled weather in the form of showers and possible afternoon thunderstorms.

Stay weather ready.