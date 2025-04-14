Q2 Billings Area Weather: Roller coaster of weather continues this week

BILLINGS — Sunday's gusty winds of 45-55 mph will continue to ease through the evening, though persistent breezy conditions with gusts of 25-35 mph will remain in Southeast Montana into Monday.

Light rain showers will also decrease, but a small chance of additional precipitation exists until midday Monday. Overnight lows will range from the 30s to low 40s, with Monday expected to see highs in the 50s.

The warmest day of the week is Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s with dry and mild conditions. A transition begins with increasing clouds on Wednesday and slightly cooler temperatures in the 60s as a significant weather system approaches. Showers may start late in the day.

A strong upper trough is expected to affect the Northern Rockies and high plains from Wednesday night to early Friday, with significant rain and snow. Mountains have a 50-75% chance of receiving at least 10 inches of snow, while foothills and lower elevations have a 40% to 60% chance of 0.5 inches of precipitation.

Expect a notable drop in temperatures to the 30s and low 40s Thursday , with lows in the 20s by Thursday night. Prepare for possible ponding water in low-lying areas and slick/slushy roads, particularly during Thursday morning and evening commutes.

Early signs suggest a drier and slightly warmer pattern as a ridge of high pressure builds in, leading to potentially more pleasant weather conditions.