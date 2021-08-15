Q2 Billings Area Weather: Relief Could Be On The Horizon!

BILLINGS — Hot and hazy day today with temperatures in the upper 90s pushing triple digits. With more smoke moving into the area, these high temperatures could be held down just a bit. The winds will pick up this afternoon so we are in a red flag warning until Tuesday at midnight. Air quality is also a concern until tomorrow around 2:00 pm.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Some areas might drop into the upper 50s tonight.

Tomorrow will still be a hot day with temperatures in the upper 90s near triple digits. There is a chance of some isolated showers or thunderstorms by tomorrow afternoon and evening.

The middle of the week could bring us some relief with the chance of more showers Tuesday night and Wednesday with a bit of a dip in temperatures.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hot and Hazy with temperatures in the upper 90s near triple digits.

Tonight... Temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow... Hot with temperatures in the upper 90s pushing triple digits. Chance of some showers and isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening.

