Q2 Billings Area Weather: Red Lodge Mountain says 30" new snow

BILLINGS — Good moisture combined with a great amount of lift will create bands of heavier snow Friday. Red Lodge Mountain ski resort is reporting 30 inches of new powder, with scattered reports of 4 to 8 inches closer to town and in surrounding communities in the Red Lodge foothills.

While most reports outside of that area were in the 1-to-3-inch range for those reporting snow, your Friday evening commute will have a risk of slick and snow-packed roads with poor visibility at times, especially south of Billings and closer to higher terrain.

Snow showers will decrease Friday evening with winds re-developing in the mountain foothills west of Billings once again. Gusts of 35-45 mph at Livingston seem likely overnight.

Saturday will be dry, warming and pushing high temperatures back to the 40s to lower 50s after reading in the teens / 20s in the morning. Areas with fresh snow may have trouble warming up.

Sunday through Tuesday, above normal temperatures with dry and breezy conditions will continue. A cold front comes through late Tuesday and will bring the next chance of rain/snow and cooler temperatures.