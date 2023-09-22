Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, t'storms and mountain snow Friday night and early Saturday

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure is moving eastward from Idaho to Wyoming, and that is bringing rain, snow and thunderstorms to much of the northern Rocky Mountain region. As the storm continues to move eastward Friday night and Saturday, the chances of rain, snow and thunderstorms will move away from our region.

Central and eastern Montana along with northern Wyoming will still have good chances of rain, mountain snow and thunderstorms from late this afternoon through early Saturday morning. They will end over western and central Montana first, exiting the Billings area by early Saturday afternoon, and the southeast by evening.

Sunday will bring a lot more sunshine and more seasonable temperatures to our region, and we'll warm back above average by next Monday and Tuesday. That warming trend will be short-lived, however, as another Pacific storm moves over the Pacific Northwest by Wednesday, and we could get more gusty wind and a cooldown.