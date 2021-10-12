Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain Then Snow, Will We See More?

Forecast October 11th, 2021<br/>
Posted at 6:29 PM, Oct 11, 2021
BILLINGS — Already saw some snowfall earlier today. We did see a break through the afternoon but expect the snow to pick back up later tonight through tomorrow.

Overnight temperatures around freezing and below.

Tomorrow this system will still be bringing us some snow with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Expect the highest accumulations on grass areas. The roads will be slushy and slick moving into tomorrow morning.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Rain/Snow showers. High near 41°F (After midnight last night)

Tonight... Mainly snow, could see some rain mixed in. Low near 33°F

Tomorrow... Snowy and Cooler. High near 34°F

