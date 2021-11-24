Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain/snow showers could lead to slick spots by Wednesday morning

BILLINGS — Best chances for snow will be from midnight to mid-morning Wednesday favoring areas east and south of Billings and south into the Bighorn Mountains and foothills.

This could lead to melting and re-freezing of snow resulting in slick travel through late Wednesday morning. Travel conditions will quickly improve, so you may want to delay your road trip slightly.

Overall precipitation will be light with less than a tenth of an inch for most places. An inch or two of snow is possible in the higher hills/foothills, especially in grassy areas.

The winds increase near the mountains Wednesday night. The usually wind-prone areas near Livingston could reach gusts of 70 to 75 mph by Thursday morning. Gusts around 50 mph as possible for Big Timber to Harlowton. Billings could see 40 mph gusts on Thanksgiving.

Temperatures will drop to the 30s for highs Wednesday, with breezy conditions making it feel colder. Winds on Thursday will boost temperatures into the 40s to lower 50s.

