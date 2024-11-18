Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, snow, and wind as early as Monday and Tuesday

BILLINGS — Sunday's weather was highlighted by a lot of wind reports west of Billings. The winds will become more widespread as rain and snow showers move in for the early part of the week.

Clouds will hold temperatures up into the upper 20s and 30s for early Monday. A cold front moving into the area is expected to bring rain and snow showers across the area through Monday night.

There's a good chance of at least an inch of snow into the mountain foothills and 6 inches or more into the high elevations. Also, areas of southeastern Montana have a decent chance of an inch of snow or more.

Most of the high temperatures on Monday will be into the 30s to 40s, with many of the highs relatively early in the day. Clouds and areas showers will make it feel cooler.

When's will increase Monday evening through Tuesday across a widespread area. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be widespread across eastern Montana Monday night through Tuesday.

Tuesday will be highlighted by the wind and Wednesday will be a quieter overall weather pattern. Temperatures begin to warm a bit on Thursday, but then scattered rain and snow showers will be in the mix for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For the lower elevations, temperatures in the upper 20s to 30s will be common in the mornings. Good afternoon readings of 45 to near 50 for Thursday through Saturday.