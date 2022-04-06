Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quick warm up just before snow and colder days arrive

BILLINGS — As gusty winds and a few showers subside through Wednesday evening, our latest weather system shifts off to the Dakotas and exits Thursday morning. Dry and warm conditions are ahead for a couple of days with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s Thursday, and upper 60s to low 70s Friday afternoon.

Another disturbance arrives late Friday night, bringing showers and cooler days well into next week. Rain and snow showers will spread across the area Saturday, with a few inches of snow for the mountains and some light accumulations possible along the foothills.

Saturday will be breezy and cool into the 40s and low 50s. Rain and snow showers continue from Sunday through at least Wednesday of next week with lows mainly in the 20s and highs in the 30s to mid-40s.

Details on this next system still need to be ironed out, but be aware that travel could be impacted with chilly and wet weather for young livestock possible.