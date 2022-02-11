Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quick shot of showers and cooler before the weekend

BILLINGS — The gusty winds that impacted the area through Thursday decrease Thursday evening ahead of a backdoor cold front that will bring rain and snow showers.

The best snow potential will be in the Red Lodge foothills, southeast Montana, and especially along the Bighorn Mountains extending into northern Wyoming.

Around 1-3 inches of snow in these areas could affect the morning commute with poor visibility and slick roads. Watch areas south of I-90 from Livingston to Billings and south of I-94 from Billings to the North Dakota border.

Light precipitation is expected in the rest of the area, including Billings. As rain and snow taper off gradually through the day, expect some clearing and a breezy afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will cool back toward the seasonal average in the 30s.