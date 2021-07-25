Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Potential Records on Records on Records!!

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Forecast July 25th, 2021
Forecast July 25th, 2021
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 15:11:08-04

BILLINGS — Potential record breaking day for some areas.

Overnight temperatures will stay consistent in the low to mid 60s. We don't get a break from this heat as temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 90s reaching triple digits.

More smoke will move into the area this afternoon and the next couple of days. Expect some of these high temperatures to be held back just a bit due to that smoke.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hot with temperatures in the upper 90s pushing triple digits.

Tonight... Temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow... Hot with temperatures in the upper 90s potential triple digits. Another potential record breaking day!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere