Q2 Billings Area Weather: Potential Record Highs And Windy Conditions; Don't Create A Spark!

BILLINGS — A warm day today with temperatures in the 50s, low to mid 60s. Billings area has a chnace to break a record high today with the record being 61 degrees set back in 2014. Along with warm temperatures, we still have those gusty winds. So please be careful to not create any sparks!

Overnight temperatures will be fairly warm ranging in the 40s tonight.

Tomorrow we have another chance at breaking a record here in the Billings area. Temperatures tomorrow ranging in the 50s to low 60s.

We aren't done quite yet! These warm temperatures will be sticking around through most of the work week. We will have another shot at record breaks by Wednesday!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with some gusty conditions. Low near 47°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. High near 56°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with a chance of rain early; clearing late. Low near 36°F