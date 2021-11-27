Q2 Billings Area Weather: Potential record breakers on the way

BILLINGS — The main story will still be the winds for the near future. The winds will pick up Saturday night and stick with us through most of Sunday. West of Billings is where the strongest winds will be, so please be careful. Try not to create a spark as the fire danger is still lingering around.

Overnight temperatures will be a mixture of some 30s and 40s.

Not only will Sunday be a windy day but the Billings area has a chance of breaking a record high in late November. Temperatures tomorrow will be a mixture of some 50s and 60s.

We aren't done yet as those warm temperatures will be sticking with us through most of next week. With another shot at breaking some records Monday and Wednesday.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Some clouds. Low around 40°F

Tomorrow... Windy with increasing clouds. High near 60°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy and windy. Low near 43°F