Q2 Billings Area Weather: Potential for some river and stream flooding; drier days ahead for the short-term

BILLINGS — The moisture from this past weekend was needed, but now that precipitation has left the area. Concerns over the next couple of days will be the potential for river and stream flooding. Some areas saw anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rain, and the wet snow is starting to melt. If you are near any streams or low-lying areas. be cautious as the potential for flooding will stick for the next few days. If you see any flooding, make sure to report it to officials.

Tuesday night will be a fairly calm night with temperatures a mixture of some 30s and 40s.

Looking ahead, expect mainly dry conditions and around average temperatures. Heading into the weekend, another round of this much-needed moisture is on the way.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Mainly cloudy with a low near 42°F

Tomorrow… Mainly to partly cloudy with a high near 66°F

Tomorrow night… Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 46°F

