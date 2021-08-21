Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Potential for more rain. Otherwise a calm weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Forecast August 21, 2021
Posted at 12:52 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 15:05:51-04

BILLINGS — Still seeing below average temperatures with temperatures Saturday in the 70s to low 80s. There is a chance of seeing more rain later Saturday night with showers lingering around through early Sunday morning as well.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures Sunday will be fairly similar to Saturday in the 70 to low 80s. Monday, we will see around average temperatures in the mid-80s. The rest of the week is back to below-average temperatures.

Billings Forecast:

Today...Temperatures in the 70s to low 80s. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms later tonight.

Tonight... Overnight temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow... Lingering showers in the morning. Break way to partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere