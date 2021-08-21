Q2 Billings Area Weather: Potential for more rain. Otherwise a calm weekend

BILLINGS — Still seeing below average temperatures with temperatures Saturday in the 70s to low 80s. There is a chance of seeing more rain later Saturday night with showers lingering around through early Sunday morning as well.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures Sunday will be fairly similar to Saturday in the 70 to low 80s. Monday, we will see around average temperatures in the mid-80s. The rest of the week is back to below-average temperatures.

Billings Forecast:

Today...Temperatures in the 70s to low 80s. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms later tonight.

Tonight... Overnight temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow... Lingering showers in the morning. Break way to partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.

