Q2 Billings Area Weather: Possible thunderstorms late afternoon and evening; continued chances through weekend

BILLINGS — More chances of showers and possible thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and evening. Expect lightning and gusty winds with these storms and even the possibility for hail. If storms approach, make sure to move indoors.

These showers and thunderstorms will move east through the evening and move out during the overnight hours.

Saturday will be another warm day with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. We will continue to see the chances of some showers and thunderstorms as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Low near 51°F

Tomorrow… A stray shower or thunderstorm possible. High near 73°F

Tomorrow night… More chances of showers and thunderstorms. Low near 55°F

