Q2 Billings Area Weather: Possible thunderstorms again Saturday

BILLINGS — Afternoon and evening thunderstorms with wind gusts to around 60 miles an hour possible both Friday and Saturday evenings. Areas from Billings to the west are the most prone to storms, with brief downpours, small hail, frequent lightning possible around any storms.

Weather will turn quiet late Friday through Saturday morning for the next round of storms develops. Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the mid-50s 60s, and reach 90 – 95 in the afternoon for most of the lower elevations.

Scattered isolated storms will develop again Saturday afternoon and evening

Sunday will be by far the coolest day, with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees but with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures edge back up early next week possibly hitting the low 90s by Wednesday. A few isolated storms are expected Wednesday night.

Billings forecast:

Friday night… Scattered thunderstorms through the evening with possible damage wind. Gradually clearing overnight with a low near 62.

Saturday… Mostly sunny and hot with a high close to 92 a chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening.

Sunday… Sunny with a high around 80.