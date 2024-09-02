Q2 Billings Area Weather: Possible record heat on Labor Day

BILLINGS — Billings, Livingston, and Sheridan, Wyoming forecast highs on Labor Day are all close to September 2 daily records. But a Tuesday is a different story.

With morning temperatures in the 50s to about 60, the afternoon readings Monday will hit mainly 90s and even some 100s are possible. Increasing clouds and smoke could keep some of the records out of reach. The Billings airport would have to hit 99 to tie the hottest reading on record for September 2.

A trough moves in Tuesday and quickly backs off high temperatures by 8 to 12 degrees, increases the clouds cover and brings showers and storms across the area. The amount of rain looks limited for anywhere that actually gets some precipitation, but it is our best chance all week.

Temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, and then warm by the weekend. There is uncertainty in the the extended forecast about how little or how much those highs move up, but the them is still warm and dry.

Use a lot of caution Monday. Fire risk is not critical but certainly elevated to where we need to use lots of care.