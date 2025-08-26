Q2 Billings Area Weather: Possible heavy rain with scattered storms ahead

BILLINGS — Moisture is coming up from the southwest U-S, making the air much more humid than usual, especially in the mountains. Rain chances will increase to 30%-50%, mainly in the western mountains and foothills.

These storms do not look very strong thanks to low wind shear and weak instability. But slow-moving storms could dump a lot of rain in one spot, especially as moisture levels increase by Thursday and Friday.

Daily temperatures will remain L=with lows in the 50s-60s, and highs Wednesday and Thursday will range from mid-70s west of Billings to mid-80s from Billings to the east. Highs will cool to mainly the 70s by Friday and Saturday.

Wetter conditions will peak on Thursday and Friday with unusually high moisture in the air. Rain chances move to 50% to 70% in the mountains and foothills, while running 2% to 50% on the plains with the lowest probabilities northeast of Billings.

Starting Saturday, a transition to drier weather begins but a fewer scattered showers and weak thunderstorms are expected. Sunday and Monday, warmer and drier conditions develop with high temperatures back to the 80s. The weather pattern may become unsettled again by the middle of next week.