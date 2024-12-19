Q2 Billings Area Weather: Plenty of wind through the evening

BILLINGS — High Wind Warnings are in effect from Billings to the west and north until the overnight hours. Gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph Wednesday evening.

Some of the gusts Wednesday afternoon have been over 70 mph, including a 78 mph gust near Livingston. Vehicles on I-90 were being diverted through Livingston after reports of semi-trucks being blown off the road.

Northeastern Montana will have additional impacts from rain and snow showers and very cold air. Lows north of the Missouri River will drop to single digits above and below zero, with highs in the single digits and teens Thursday.

Winds will decrease from west to east through Thursday morning. High temperatures Thursday will range from the teens in eastern Montana near Baker to the 40s from Billings to the west and south.

A much quieter weather pattern evolves. A few disturbances will cause showers Sunday with another chance Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.

But with highs in the lower elevations in the upper 30s to low 50s and most lows in the 20s, this looks to stay mainly as rain.