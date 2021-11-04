Q2 Billings Area Weather: Picture perfect day; a little different for Friday

BILLINGS — It's a beautiful fall day Thursday with temperatures in the 60s. Today will be the warmest day in this stretch so get outside and enjoy it.

Gusty winds are coming Thursday night through Friday. West of Billings will see these gusts a bit sooner Thursday. By Friday afternoon, the Billings area could see gusts anywhere from 20 to 30 mph. You may want to tie up anything loose in the yard.

Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and temperatures Friday back into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Partly sunny and warm. High near 66°F

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Low near 46°F

Tomorrow... Sunny and a bit windy. High near 62°F

