Q2 Billings Area Weather: Persistent weather pattern through Memorial Day; afternoon/evening storms possible

Posted at 3:30 PM, May 23, 2023
BILLINGS — A persistent weather pattern will remain over the area through Memorial Day. Weak southwest flow aloft will support scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and higher terrain each day through Monday. These showers and thunderstorms will drift northeastward over the plains each afternoon and evening.

Expect each day to start with clear to partly cloudy skies as high temperatures rise into the 70s each day through Monday. By late afternoon each day, scattered thunderstorms are possible across the area. No days look to be rainouts, but rather have chances for scattered thunderstorm activity roughly from 3 p.m. to midnight each day.

There is a hint that an upper-level ridge could build across the area by the middle of the first week of June, which would bring a return to hot and dry weather. Stay tuned to the forecast as this comes into focus in the coming days.

