Q2 Billings Area Weather: Perfect Fall Day; Can't Say The Same For The Next Few!

BILLINGS — A beautiful fall day with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

More clouds will move back in this evening with temperatures mainly in the 40s overnight.

Tomorrow will be a mild day with temperatures a bit warmer in in the mid 60s possibly reaching around 70 degrees.

Another system will move in tomorrow night bringing the chance of some showers in the lower elevations and could see some snow in the higher elevations in the mountains.

Those showers will stick around through Tuesday morning.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mostly Sunny. High near 61°F

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Low near 45°F

Tomorrow... Mostly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers through the evening. High near 66°F