Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our steady warm up comes with some wind

BILINGS — Quiet weather dominates short term forecast is temperatures climb each afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers could try to develop, but breezy conditions will evaporate much of the rain.

Thursday will start in the upper 30s to low 40s and hit mainly the 70s for the highs. Once again, he afternoon could turn breezy with mainly dry conditions continuing.

Friday will be the warmest day with highs reaching the mid to lower 80s across much of Eastern Montana northern Wyoming. Billings would have to reach 86 to tie the record high for April 30.

With the start of a new month comes a change in the weather pattern. Highs on Saturday will be mainly 70 – 75 with some showers increasing during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures return to the mid to lower 60s Sunday Monday and Tuesday… Closer to average for this time of the year… With the best chance of rain Saturday night through Monday.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night… Partly cloudy with a low near 41.

Wednesday… Mostly sunny with a high close to 68. Westerly wind 15 to 25 miles an hour in the afternoon.

Wednesday night and Thursday… Mostly clear with a low in the low 40s and the afternoon high in the mid-70s.

