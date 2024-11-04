Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our next weather system brings wind, rain and snow early this week

BILLINGS — Unsettled weather mainly late Monday through early Wednesday will bring precipitation chances, wind and cooler temperatures. Some areas could see the first snow of the season.

Overnight is quiet with lows mainly in the 20s to about 30. Clouds could move and out of the area.

Winds increase in the usual areas near the mountains est of Billings. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible from Livingston, Big Timber, Nye, northward to Harlowton and Judith Gap. It will be at least breezy from Billings westward through Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s Monday afternoon with a mostly clear sky. Highs Tuesday as the clouds and showers increase will be mainly 40s.

Rain and snow will move from the mountains west of Billings onto the plains Monday night, and persist on Tuesday. Accumulations don't look to be heavy, but we could see some snow in the lower elevations.

For the mountains, accumulations of 6 inches or more can be expected in many places, especially on the northwest facing slopes. The wind starts to ease by late Tuesday and the showers end by early Wednesday. After some chilly Thursday morning temperatures, sunny and mild days will follow through Saturday.