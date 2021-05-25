Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our best shot at rain is Wednesday

BILLINGS — Wednesday holds our best chance of precipitation for a while.

As a cold front moves in from the north and moisture streams in from the west, showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will spread from west to east Tuesday night through Wednesday night. The heaviest rain will develop Wednesday with some thunderstorms especially from Billings eastward by Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Some of the storms Wednesday afternoon could produce small hail and wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph.

Temperatures early Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s, and hit mainly the 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. Six to 12 inches of new snow is expected in the high country. Rainfall totals are still trending from a quarter to half inch possible in a widespread area with isolated pockets of heavier rain.

As the precipitation eases up Wednesday night, some areas of fog could develop Thursday morning. Thursday will rebound to the upper 60s to low 70s, typical for this time of the year, with a mix of clouds and sun.

Friday is trending into the 60s to low 70s but a disturbance does bring a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night… Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms especially overnight. A low close to 47.

Wednesday… Cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstorm. Near 57 for a high.

Thursday… Patchy morning fog then mostly sunny in the afternoon with a high close to 70.