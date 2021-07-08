Q2 Billings Area Weather: One shot at rain. The other shot at a record high.

BILLINGS — Cooler air slipping into the area Friday bring highs down to the upper 70s to around 90. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected, but they don not look to be strong Friday afternoon.

After a brief break from the heat, temperatures quickly rebound to upper 80s and 90s Saturday, and could be close to record readings by Sunday afternoon in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Early next week look unsettled with a chance of scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms most afternoons. Highs settle to the 80 to mid-90s and lows in the 50s to mid-60s.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night... Mostly clear with a low of about 63.

Friday... A high near 88. Increasing clouds with scattered rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Saturday and Sunday... Getting hotter with readings n the 90to low 100s by Sunday.