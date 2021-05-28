Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more shot at rain

Chilly overnight temperatures will be followed by a risk of thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

With a clearing sky in the recent rainfall, areas of fog are possible in southeast Montana early Friday. Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the upper 30s along the Montana/Dakota border to the low 50s in the mountain foothills.

A cold front will drag across southern Montana and northern Wyoming Friday with showers and isolated thunderstorms developing along and behind the front. This should reach the Billings area in the afternoon to early evening.

The biggest threat with the storms will be gusty winds, but some small hail is possible with pockets of rain and strong winds.

High temperatures Friday afternoon will be mainly in the 60s to mid 70s with the potential for stronger storms to the south and east of Billings.

Temperatures cooled mainly the 60s on Saturday, and then a warming trend will push readings well into the 80s by the middle of next week.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night… Partly to mostly clear with a low near 48.

Friday… Plenty of sun early with increasing afternoon clouds. A high near 71. Showers and thunderstorms could move to the area during the afternoon and early evening.

The rest of the Memorial Day weekend… Generally sunny warm and dry with highs ranging from the 60s Saturday to the upper 70s on Memorial Day.

