Q2 Billings Area Weather: One More Hot Day Before Cooler Temperatures on Monday; Tuesday's Highs in the 60s

BILLINGS — Expect mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures across the area on Sunday before an initial surge of cooler air moves south from Canada and into the state late Sunday night. This will trim high temperatures by 10 degrees on Monday. Some smoke from wildfires in western Canada may return to create some hazy skies on Monday. Only isolated thunderstorms are expected on Sunday over the mountains. By Monday evening, isolated thunderstorms are expected to form across southern Montana with a few of these potentially being strong to severe.

Late Monday night, a second reinforcing surge of cooler air moves south from Canada bringing unseasonable cool temperatures to the area Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures may remain in the 60s on Tuesday. This second push of cooler air is also expected to bring the highest chances for showers and thunderstorms across the area Monday night through Tuesday.

The current forecast points to showers coming to an end Tuesday evening, possibly in time to enjoy area fireworks after sunset Tuesday evening. Stay tuned to the forecast as the details become clearer over the next few days.

Seasonal temperatures return by mid to late week across the area.