Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more day before we can complain about the heat

BILLINGS — Wednesday is dry with seasonal temperatures for most areas. With plenty of sun, highs will be mainly in the mid 80s.

Thursday begins a drying and warming trend. Hot temperatures will return this weekend and last into next week, with upper 90s to around 100 degrees common.

Some monsoon moisture from the Gulf could trigger isolated mainly dry thunderstorms.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night... Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday... Sunny, with a high near 86.Variable wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday... Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.