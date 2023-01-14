Q2 Billings Area Weather: One more 50 degree day

BILLINGS — One more warm day Saturday before temperatures begin to nudge down toward seasonal averages Sunday through the end of the week. A few weak weather systems will bring chances of snow to the mountains but otherwise a dry forecast will continue through the end of the week.

One weather disturbance will bear watching for southeast Montana and northern Wyoming Sunday night into Monday. Another weather disturbance will potentially impact Montana west of the divide midweek.

By next weekend, our storm track will change, bringing the chance of weather disturbances sliding south out of Canada along the spine of the Rockies. This has the potential to trim our temperatures back to slightly below seasonal averages and introduce a better chance of at least light precipitation across the region.