Q2 Billings Area Weather: On track for shift toward winter weather next week

BILLINGS — In the short term, periods of wind and warmer than average temperatures continue. As we approach the new year, our attention will shift to cooler and perhaps snowier conditions.

Above normal temperatures will continue through the week but showed signs of changing from Sunday into Monday. Strong winds down the western foothills will gust 40 to 60 mph at times Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

At the same time, the weather stays active with the chance of mountain snow showers and scattered rain and snow showers for the lower elevations through the weekend. In the short term, several inches of snow can be expected on the West facing slopes of the Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains.

While the strongest gusts overnight will be around the Livingston and NYC areas, winds will increase around Big Timber and Harlowton during the day on Thursday. Periods of wind will continue through the weekend.

As a deep low moves across Canada, we'll see several waves of energy push out areas of mountain snow showers and some scattered rain and snow showers for the lower elevations. We shift gears Sunday night heading into Monday, bringing snow to the lower elevations and cooler temperatures overall.

The lower elevations will see highs mainly in the 40s through Sunday with overnight temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. Beginning early next week, we will be closer to seasonal averages with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens to low 20s.