Q2 Billings Area Weather: Ole-ole-ole-ole, feelin' hot hot hot

BILLINGS — An extremely hot day today with temperatures in the 90s and triple digits. A few areas are making runs for record breaking highs and this heat is going to stick with us.

A high pressure ridge is dominating the region bringing clear sunny skies, hot, and dry conditions. Fire danger is elevated so make sure to not create any sparks.

The rest of the holiday weekend and into the first part of next week will continue to be hot with temperatures in the 90s potentially more triple digits.

Limit time outdoors if you have festivities planned and drink plenty of fluids.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 66°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny and hot with a high near 98°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 60°F