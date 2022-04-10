Q2 Billings Area Weather: Old man winter is not done with us just yet; stay tuned to your forecasts

BILLINGS — A cooler day today and these cooler temperatures are going to stick with us through this week. Along with the cooler temperatures, some breezy conditions, and another chance of some snow. There is still some uncertainty with the timing, but we could see the snow start to fall by Monday night and carry through Wednesday. Tuesday is shaping up to be when we will see the brunt of the snow.

There's potential for 6 to 10 inches of snow in south-central Montana with greater accumulations in the higher elevations in the mountains. Again, there is still some uncertainty currently. So, make sure to stay tuned to your weather forecasts!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Low near 26°F

Tomorrow... Increasing clouds. High near 44°F

Tomorrow night... Windy with periods of snow late. Low near 23°F