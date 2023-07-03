Q2 Billings Area Weather: Numerous showers tonight through noon Tuesday; rain ends for evening firework shows

BILLINGS — Strong to severe thunderstorms area are expected to roll across southeast Montana through midnight Monday night. The highest threat area is generally east of Billings and south of I-94, including Sheridan County, Wyoming.

The remainder of the area may see a few thunderstorms through early evening Monday night, but these severe storms are not expected across south-central Montana tonight.

After midnight, showers will become more numerous across the area before ending by midday Tuesday in most locations. High temperatures will be limited to the 60s, which could be one of the coldest Fourth of Julys on record at many locations. Skies are expected to turn partly cloudy by late afternoon into early evening, leaving cool but dry conditions for all the evening firework shows across the area.

Wednesday morning will begin mostly sunny with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms can be expected over the mountains each day Wednesday through the weekend. High temperatures will warm into the 70s Wednesday through the end of the week, yet remaining slightly cooler than seasonal averages.