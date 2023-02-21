Q2 Billings Area Weather: Now comes the cold

BILLINGS — As a surge of cold air moves into the region, snow turns powdery. But there is enough wind up or blowing snow in bitter cold wind chills as temperatures drop below zero.

Periods of snow continue through Thursday morning with heavy snow possible in a few locations. Expect anywhere from 3 to 7 inches for the lower elevations and foothills and up to 2 feet of snow in the mountains.

Dangerous travel highlights the weather for the next few days with blowing snow, bitter cold temperatures and wind chill values. Wind chills will drop to 20 to 40 below at times.

Most readings early Wednesday will be in the single digits to teens below zero with those additional wind chills. Afternoon readings change very little, staying in the single digits above and below zero.

As the snow ends and the sky clears, temperatures will be mainly in the teens and single digits below zero early Thursday with the coldest readings Friday afternoon in the teens to 20s below. Both days will have cold windchill values.

A drier and warmer pattern begins to settle in with Friday afternoon hitting teens to 20s, and Saturday firmly in the 30s in most lower-elevation communities.