BILLINGS — Wet and heavy snow with periods of gusty winds will continue for areas in Eastern Montana and the Dakotas through Wednesday. Severe winter weather travel conditions could develop in theses areas along with the threat of power outages and some drifting.

Wind gusts near the Montana / North Dakota line could top 50 mph.

Meantime, snow showers will wind down during the evening for Billings westward. There are still some travel concerns in these areas especially through Wednesday morning.