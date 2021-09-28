Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not cold but certainly not as warm anymore

BILLINGS — Wind and a few showers signal a change in the weather Wednesday. While conditions remain dry, afternoon temperatures will drop from the 80s and low 90s to 60s and 70s well into next week.

Winds could gust 35 to 45 mph through the evening following the cold front from west to east. Showers will follow a line behind the front and should remain relatively brief, limiting the amount of measurable rainfall. We could tap into some moisture streaming up from Colorado through Wednesday but again, these will mainly be light showers.

After the recent warm afternoons, it will be noticeably cooler Wednesday with highs mainly in the 60s. By Thursday and beyond, mainly sunny afternoons with highs in the lower 70s will be consistent through at least early next week. The mid-to-upper 60s are average for late September / early October highs.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... A 20 percent chance of evening showers with widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Wednesday:...Partly to mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Variable wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwesterly after midnight.

Thursday:... Sunny, with a high near 71. Southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph.