Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not as warm as Wednesday, but certainly not cool for a while

BILLINGS — Warm and dry conditions will continue across the region through the weekend. With some windy periods, fire concerns remain high.

Wednesday afternoon was very warm with most of the reported highs in the 80 to 90s.

Sheridan, Wyoming, reached 102 degrees, not only setting a daily record but also the latest 100+ degree day since records started in 1940. The old record was way back on September 7.

As a weak cold front squashes our high-pressure ridge, temperatures settle back into consistent 80s with a few low 90s for most of the lower elevations of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming through Sunday. Average for late September is about 70.

Windy periods on Thursday and Sunday, combined with the warm temperatures and low humidity will elevate fire risk. Use care.

By Monday, temperatures cool to below normal, but the chance of precipitation remains very low.