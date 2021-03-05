Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not as warm and not as dry, but not bad

BILLINGS — Here's a look at the day-by-day forecast through the middle of next week:

Winds increase in the mountain foothills Friday night around Livingston, Big Timber to Nye. Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s to low 30s and southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

Despite increasing clouds from west to east, highs will still hit the upper 50s to upper 60s Saturday afternoon. The warmest readings will be in eastern Montana toward the Dakotas.

Winds become more widespread, with strong gusts in the mountain foothills around 50 mph. A combination of breezy conditions, the warm temperatures and the recent dry conditions increase the wildfire risk in southeast Montana.

A cold front slides through the area Saturday night through Sunday producing mountain snow showers. Sunday will be slightly cooler but still above seasonal averages, with highs mainly in the 50s.

Clouds increase on Monday with highs reaching the mid 40s to mid 50s. Showers become more likely with rain switching to snow Monday night through Tuesday.

Tuesday is the coolest day with highs mainly in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of showers will decrease through the day.

The current trend is warmer and drier with highs staying in the mid 40s to mid 50s Wednesday through Friday. The weather system that seemed to be targeting us for the end of the week has taken a turn to the south.

Billings forecast:

Friday night… Partly cloudy with a low near 33. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday… Increasing clouds with a high around 63.

Sunday and Monday… A mix of clouds and sun with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid to lower 50s. Showers are possible by Monday night.

