Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not as hot, and that's saying a lot

BILLINGS — A cold front moving to the area Tuesday night will be a bit of a troublemaker. Winds kick up increasing fire risk through the evening, in a few isolated storms could develop in the Eastern plains.

We get some relief from the heat on Wednesday, although the morning will be breezy in eastern Montana. Temperatures start off warm in the 60s but are limited to the mid-80s for the highs. Expect to sunny day.

Thursday and Friday will be similar with highs mainly in the 80s, but the overnight temperatures drop to the 50s for cooler start.

After a spike to the low 90s on Saturday, highs are in the mid-70s to low 80s Sunday and Monday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop.

With the dry conditions, continue use care where fires are concerned.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night… Mostly clear with a low near 63.

Wednesday… Sunny and dry with a high near 86.

Thursday and Friday… Overnight temperatures will be in the low 50s and daytime highs in the mid-80s with plenty of afternoon sun.