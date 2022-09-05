Q2 Billings Area Weather: No more lazy days, it's more like hazy days of summer

BILLINGS — Another hot day today with hazy conditions all around.

Smoke from fires out west is traveling into the area today and tomorrow. Air quality at the moment is in the moderate category which means that it is unhealthy for a small group of people. If you have any respiratory issues be cautious during today and the holiday.

Otherwise, it will remain hot as we head through most of this week with temperatures in the 90s, potentially another triple digit day on Wednesday. Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day this week. Make sure to limit your time outdoors and drink plenty of fluids.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Mostly clear with a low near 60°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny with a high near 95°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 62°F