Q2 Billings Area Weather: Nice To Have An Extra Hour Of Sleep; Now For The Cooler Days!

Forecast November 7th, 2021<br/>
Posted at 2:34 PM, Nov 07, 2021
BILLINGS — A cooler day today with temperatures mainly in the 40s. Some showers still in the eastern part of the state. They will move out by this evening.

Temperatures tonight will be a mixture of 20s and 30s.

The next two days will still be cool with drier conditions. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

By the middle of the work week, another cold front swings through bringing the chance of some precipitation. Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up to be windy days.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mostly Cloudy. High near 48°F

Tonight... Cloudy then switching to partly cloudy. Low near 31°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny. High near 51°F

