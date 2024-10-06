Q2 Billings Area Weather: New week ahead... here is the weather you need to plan around

BILLINGS — It will be warm...most of the time. It will be dry...until at least later in the week. And then there is the smoke.

Smoke from the Elk fire in Sheridan County, Wyoming, and fires in Idaho will bring a hazy sky and affect air quality over a wide area Sunday night and Monday. Try to limit time outdoors and strenuous activity especially if you are sensitive to smoke.

Despite the haze holding the temperatures down by a few degrees, Monday will be warm and dry. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s early Monday reaching the 70s and a few low 80s later.

Tuesday will generally be a few degrees warmer with more 80s to be recorded later in the day. Conditions will remain dry.

Clouds will increase midweek bringing the temperatures down to the mid-60s to mid-70s Thursday through Saturday. There may be a few showers but no significant precipitation to reports.

The best chance of rain is late in the work week closer to the mountains and lowest in southeast Montana and Sheridan County Wyoming.

Despite the change later in the week, the Climate Prediction Center Outlook starting next week shows a 40% chance of drier than average conditions, and a 70 to 80 percent chance of warmer than average days.