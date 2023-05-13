Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mother's Day Warmer and Drier; 70s Return Monday with 80s by Saturday

BILLINGS — Mother's Day will begin with mostly cloudy skies before turning partly cloudy late in the day. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s across a large part of the area. The eastern plains may experience some lingering showers, particularly during the first half of Sunday.

By Monday, mostly sunny skies will prevail across the region and high temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s. Locations near the mountains have a chance of seeing a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday.

A weak cold front will slide south from Canada on Wednesday bringing an increased chance for afternoon thunderstorms, particular across south central Montana and northern Wyoming.

Warmer and drier conditions will return to the area by Friday with high temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will push into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.