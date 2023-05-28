Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mostly Sunny and Warm Memorial Day; Only Isolated Thunderstorms Possible

BILLINGS — Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warm across the area with only isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will generally be in the upper 70s on Monday.

Mostly sunny skies will prevail both Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures warming into the lower 80s in many locations both days. There will still be a chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day, but not nearly as numerous as last week's weather.

By Thursday the weather pattern shifts slightly opening the door to more numerous showers and thunderstorms Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Thursday through the weekend with a bit more cloudiness and precipitation across the area.

