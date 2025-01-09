Q2 Billings Area Weather: More wind and snow heading into the weekend

BILLINGS — Our main concerns Wednesday evening are on snow showers and wind. Another round of rain, snow and wind is expected for the weekend.

Scattered snow showers, possibly mixing with rain in the evening, will cause slick spots as temperatures fall back below freezing. Blowing snow is a concern across the southeast and northeast Montana.

The highest snow accumulations could be around 6 to 12 inches over the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains, and 6 to 8 inches over the higher terrain over southeast Montana and the Bighorn Mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for this through mid-morning Thursday for the Pryor and Northern Bighorn Mountains and much of southeast Montana.

Southwest winds will increase in the gap wind areas west of Billings late Thursday night into Friday morning. Thursday and Friday will remain dry ahead of the next system moving in late Friday through early Saturday. There is a 60% chance of gusts of at least 50 mph near Livingston through Friday night.

Saturday into Sunday continue to have the best chance for accumulating snow. Snow totals are highest over the southeast corner of Montana, especially the higher hills. There is a good chance of at least 6 inches of snow through Monday morning and at least 3 inches for the lower elevations east of Billings and south of Miles City.