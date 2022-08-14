Q2 Billings Area Weather: More warm temperatures; details below

BILLINGS — Another warm day today with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Chances of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms may produce localized heavy rainfall, gusty winds up to 50 mph and even a bit stronger.

Heading into the work week, a high pressure ridge will be dominating the region bringing mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s, low to mid 90s.

By the end of the week, a slight dip in temperatures but still warm in the mid to upper 80s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Decreasing clouds with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Low near 65°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny with a high near 92°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 63°F

